Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Hiding out, truth, and is Victoria worse than we think?

Univision Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Victoria Robles de Cantú (Leticia Calderón) had another face-off with her daughters. And she looked even more shady after. Plus, Fernanda Navarro (Michelle González) and Fabricio Serrano (Javier Jattin) got an answer to the paternity question. Here’s what happened and what’s next.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Hiding out

First, Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Sonia de Serran (Sandra Kai) is safe and sound—for now—at the Cantú Robles home. Leonardo “Leo” Velasco Rodríguez (Andrés Palacios) showed up, ready to hear what she has to say.

Sonia accused Eugenio of murder and kidnapping, as well as trying to kill her. She’s being taken to the police station to make an official statement. Of course, this led to a couple of big problems.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Warning

One, for example, was Victoria and her jealousy. She was furious to know “that woman” is in her house. Even more so, that Renata Cantú Robles de Arizmendi (Susana González) is allowing it after Sonia slept with her man. We love that she feels so concerned about Renata and her relationships.

You know, when it somehow impacts her. This led to a showdown between her, Renata, and María José “Majo” Cantú Robles (Alejandra Robles Gil). They told her this is not her house anymore. She chose to leave, so it’s not her business. Victoria, of course, retaliated.

After leaving as asked, she called Eugenio. She warned him Sonia is ready to talk to the police. The way the conversation went, it seemed like she was not at all worried about the accusations Sonia’s making. We still can’t help but wonder what’s really going on with her.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Answers

Elsewhere, the DNA test came back. It seems Fabricio really is that kid’s father. Fer actually seemed to be okay with this, despite their animosity before.

She was going on about how she and Juanito wouldn’t be alone anymore. He has a father now to watch over them. As well as an abuela in heaven.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: What’s ahead

Finally, let’s take a look at the teasers. Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Darío Ramírez (Iván Arana) is to be transferred to a maximum-security place tonight. However, the police are attacked and Darío’s taken.

We’ll see who is actually behind that. We can’t see Eugenio doing so, as he needs Darío to take back his statement Elisa’s his accomplice. However, with these people, anything can happen.

Elsewhere, Sonia will be back under Eugenio’s thumb tonight, which will be a huge blow to the fight to stop the bad guys.

We expect this to become a huge fight between him and Victoria if he has too much contact with Sonia. But at least he made her happy in one way—Sonia’s no longer in her home.

Finally, Elisa Cantú Robles (Angelique Boyer) will ask Leo not to contact her anymore.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.