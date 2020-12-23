U.S. Surgeon General Tells LeBron James To Take COVID-19 Vaccination Vaccine!!

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is asking basketball legend LeBron James to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“LeBron James, I know you’ve been a big supporter of masks. I want to know when you’re going to take the shot. Not the basketball shot, but the COVID shot. Because I did it because I know it’s safe, and we want to make sure people understand this is how we end the pandemic,” he told local news station KTLA.

“I think that’s how we promote confidence, and we want people to lead by example.”

The vaccine is currently being rolled out across the country, but there has been some debate as to whether or not celebrities and politicians should be taking the vaccine ahead of the most vulnerable members of society.

Adams has already taken the vaccine.

“I got vaccinated, the vice president got vaccinated, and plenty of Republicans look at him and see him getting vaccinated, and I hope that people will talk to their trusted health providers and get the information they need to make an appropriate choice to help us reopen our economy and to get back to normal and to save lives,” Adams told CBS News last week.