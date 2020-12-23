U.K. Tightens Restrictions as Alarm About Coronavirus Variant Grows

LONDON — The British authorities put even more areas of England under the tightest restrictions on Wednesday as officials struggled to slow the spread of a coronavirus variant that is potentially more infectious than those that have already wreaked havoc around the world.

The French government lifted a 48-hour blockade of the British border that was aimed at preventing the new variant from spreading. But the effort on Wednesday to get traffic moving descended into chaos as officials struggled to carry out the tests required for thousands of drivers stuck at English ports to leave the country.

By Wednesday night, traffic began to move again, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation. But more than 5,000 Europe-bound trucks are still jammed up near the port of Dover, across the English Channel from France. Frustrated drivers fumed over the prospect of a fourth night sleeping in their vehicles. One transport company said its drivers had to throw away more than 100,000 pounds of spoiled food.

With uncertainty swirling around the looming Dec. 31 deadline for a post-Brexit trade deal, a virus spreading at astonishing speed, exhausted health care workers struggling with an influx of patients, and millions of people confined to their homes as holiday lights glimmered on deserted streets, the Christmas season was shaping up to be uniquely brutal.