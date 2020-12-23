TV Calendar: January 2021 Return and Premiere Dates

That nip in the air and the festive decorations at The Squid and Dagger can only mean one thing: Your favorite TV shows have left for holiday vacation.

So, when will they be back? What follows is a fantastically handy list of confirmed 2021 return dates for dozens upon dozens of scripted broadcast series. We’ve also included season premieres for several shows, as well as an extremely curated (there’s one, I think…?) selection of cable-TV favorites.

As always, TVLine is a uniquely interactive experience, so if you have any questions, give us polite holler in Comments.

Just keep in mind: What you have before you is not our world-famous, suitable-for-framing January calendar. No, that annual megillah is 1) an actual calendar with squares and stuff, and B) still being built, using Elmer’s glue, pipe cleaners and glitter, to hit the presses later this month.

Also keep in mind that the following season premiere dates are still TBD: Blood & Treasure, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dynasty, Evil, Good Girls, In the Dark, Legends of Tomorrow, Manifest, New Amsterdam, Roswell New Mexico and Supergirl.

Want scoop on any of these shows, any of them whatsoever? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.