Tunnel party slammed as Gauteng govt appeals for Covid-19 compliance

Gauteng’s provincial government is concerned by videos showing young people partying and not adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

A video of a “Dinho convoy” showed scores of young people dancing and singing, with alcohol in hand, and no masks or physical distancing.

Gauteng currently has 15 265 active cases.



The Gauteng provincial government says its law enforcement agencies and other institutions will be out in full force to ensure Covid-19 lockdown regulations are adhered to amid the second wave during the festive season.

The province is deeply concerned about reports of people breaking health protocols, with videos circulating on social media showing young people partying in large numbers with no masks and no physical distancing in place.

In one case over the past weekend, scores of young people were seen at an event known as a “Dinho convoy”, where youngsters were seen dancing to music and drinking alcohol along the R80 Mabopane highway into the Daspoort tunnel.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned the behaviour, saying such events ended in tragedy.

Speaking during the release of the 2020 preliminary festive season statistics on Tuesday, Mbalula said:

We have seen videos in circulation of revellers gathering and partying alongside our roads with scant regard for Covid-19 regulations or health protocols. We are equally appalled by video clips of disgraceful behaviour by young people, in what is referred to as a Dinho convoy along the R80 Mabopane highway into the Daspoort tunnel, who were partying, drinking and blocking the road in large numbers. These dastardly acts invariably end in tragedy as was the case with the Mabopane incident.

In a statement on Tuesday, acting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi strongly condemned the irresponsible behaviour displayed by people, saying it undoubtedly increased the risk of spreading the virus.

“As we all take a break to spend with our families during the festive season, we are all reminded that this year’s festive season is different due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have to adapt to new ways of celebrating and bonding with families and friends. Adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as maintaining physical distancing, wearing of masks and regular hand hygiene, remain the most effective tool in protecting ourselves and others against the virus,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said law enforcement agencies and other institutions will continue conducting roadblocks, inspecting retail stores, restaurants and bars throughout the province, and tough action will be taken against those breaking the law.

As of Monday, South Africa had a cumulative total of 930 711 cases, with 8 789 new cases reported.

There were 216 new Covid-19 related fatalities, with SA’s death toll now at 907.

Gauteng has a total of 258 202 cases, of which 15 265 is active, while 5 196 have died.