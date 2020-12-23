Trump pardons former campaign chairman Manafort, associate Roger Stone By

© . Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump and members of the far-right Proud Boys demonstrate, in Washington
PALM BEACH, Fla. () – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.
Manafort was convicted as part of the special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Trump had earlier commuted the criminal sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers.
