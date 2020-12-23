Trump Agrees To $2,000 Stimulus Checks!!

President Trump has agreed to give Americans $2000 stimulus checks — after lawmakers has agreed to just $600 last week.

Trump called on Congress to amend the COVID-19 bill and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders were all in favor of the amendment.

“The bill also allows stimulus checks for the family members of illegal aliens, allowing them to get up $1,800 each,” Trump said. “This is far more than the Americans are given.

“Despite all of this wasteful spending, and much more, the $900 billion package provides hard-working taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments and not enough money is given to small businesses — and in particular restaurants, whose owners have suffered so grievously,” he continued.

The move was a smart one if Trump is serious about running for president a second time in 2024. Americans have not been happy with the way he’s handled the pandemic, or with the financial aid given to Americans at this difficult time.