Trippie Redd Claps Back At Soulja Boy: Do It Again!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Soulja Boy and Drakeo The Ruler got into a spat online after Drakeo said there is no “Big Draco,” and Soulja took offense — but after Soulja Boy insisted he was the first, Trippie Redd took to social media to challenge him to do it again.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR