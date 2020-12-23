Trippie Redd Claps Back At Soulja Boy: Do It Again!!

Soulja Boy and Drakeo The Ruler got into a spat online after Drakeo said there is no “Big Draco,” and Soulja took offense — but after Soulja Boy insisted he was the first, Trippie Redd took to social media to challenge him to do it again.

“I started this sh*t … I was the first nigga to go viral on YouTube,” he said, throwing jabs at Soulja. “N*gga…n*gga…N*GGA!” he continued.

“Bro it’s life, shut the f*ck up!” Trippie continued. “Do it again! Tell that n*gga do it again, man! N*gga be ranting and talking all this crazy sh*t on the internet. Do it again! Can you go platinum for engineering and producing songs again? N*gga be prolonging the situation. Bro, it’s 30 plus years later — I’m Big Soulja! It’s 30 plus years later my n*gga, wrap it up! Clean it up. When’s the last time you went platinum this year? Last year? The year before that? The year before that?”