TLC ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Everything You Need To Know About Kim Plath!

‘Welcome to Plathville’ spoilers indicate thatTLC decided to grace us with complete video profiles of everyone in the ‘Welcome to Plathville’ cast, so next up is Kim, or as she introduces herself, “The Mom”, of ‘Welcome to Plathville’.

The second season is premiering on November 10th and trust me when I say that we cannot wait. We’ve been waiting patiently for a year for the Plaths to grace us with their presence and now here they are.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Introducing- Kim Plath

We want to know what they’ve been up to, we’ve only gotten glimpses through social media so far, mostly through Moriah, Olivia, and Michael, but supposedly Kim has a roaring social media too, however she’s very filtered and doesn’t let just anyone see. So it kind of surprised me that she sat down for this kind of interview.

Unlike the life she leads now, Kim didn’t grow up in the strict fundamentalist life that she’s leading now, she was born on Long Island New York and her parents divorced when she was a toddler amid a lot of fighting. They lived in an apartment and then a houseboat, it didn’t seem like Kim knew a lot about farm life until she met Barry.

In fact, Kim did not even become a Christian until college age. she says that she didn’t really know her Dad, he would come visit her once a year and not even for very long then. She said that her Mom was an alcoholic who didn’t stop drinking until she was 14 and that she wasn’t really emotionally ‘there’ for Kim as a child.

The one parent she said she had was a good Stepdad. He was the one she bonded with. She told a touching story of how when she was about to marry Barry she changed her middle name to her Stepdad’s last name and she gave this to him for Father’s Dad.

When she gave that to him, he cried with joy because she said that he himself had been an orphan back in Boston when he was a kid and no one had adopted him, he said that he had always wanted to get adopted and this was the way that happened. What a touching story! This is the man who Kim refers to as her Dad, not her biological one.

Kim says that she grew up wild during her childhood and college days, when asked about which child was most like her she never exactly says which one but she does draw parallels between her and Moriah, which we all kind of figured out last year.

Maybe that’s why they don’t get along, they’re too much alike. That can sometimes happen in a Mother and Daughter relationship, I have seen Mother and Daughters who were too much alike in ways that conflicted with each other and that defintely seems like what’s going on with Kim and Moriah.

When asked about how she manages all the kids homeschooling at different levels she says that she just doesn’t get that stressed about anything, which, is kind of amazing. But she also credits a lot of that to growing up as the child of an alcoholic where she had to be the responsible adult at a very young age.

She said that by 8 years old she was doing the grocery shopping by herself. So its almost understandable where she would be overprotective of her kids, even the older ones. Of the strife in the family she says that she wants to fix things, but I guess we’ll see how that goes on November 10th. Stay tuned!!!

