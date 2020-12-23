Thrombosis Canada Encourages Patients on Anticoagulant (Blood Thinning) Therapy to Receive a Vaccine to Protect Against COVID-19

Article content continued

Bottom line, as Thrombosis Canada member Dr. Menaka Pai of Hamilton, Ontario says, “You can get the COVID-19 vaccine if you’re on blood thinners. Mask up, stay six feet apart, maintain your household bubble, and review the Thrombosis Canada practical tips to understand how to get the vaccine safely.” Dr. Pai is Head of Service, Benign Hematology, Hamilton Health Sciences, and Associate Professor, Division of Hematology & Thromboembolism, Department of Medicine, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario.

Thrombosis Canada will continue to provide new guidance or any change guidance (as required) as the COVID-19 vaccines are more broadly distributed. To monitor guidance, visit the Thrombosis Canada website at https://thrombosiscanada.ca and follow @ThrombosisCan on Twitter.

Disclaimer:

Please note that the recommendations contained herein must be viewed as general guidelines based on current knowledge. Their application must be adapted to individual patients. Thrombosis Canada assumes no responsibility or liability arising from any error or omission or from the use of any information contained herein. You must not rely on the information in this document as an alternative to medical advice from your doctor or other professional healthcare provider.

About Thrombosis Canada

Thrombosis Canada comprises a membership that includes the most eminent and internationally recognized thrombosis experts globally. Members have made many significant contributions to the body of knowledge in vascular medicine and disseminated that knowledge through hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, as well leading the development of international clinical practice guidelines.

