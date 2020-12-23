Three cops dead in horror shooting in France

Three police officers have been killed in a horror shooting in France.

The gendarmes were responding to a domestic violence call in a rural village earlier this morning when they were killed.

As the men – aged aged 21, 37 and 45 – arrived at the house near the hamlet of Saint-Just, in the centre of France, a gunman opened fire.

A fourth officer was wounded in the incident but suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was later found dead, it has since been confirmed.

French officials made no mention of any suspected militant or terrorist motive behind the incident.

The incident began when a group of officers from the gendarme police force arrived at a house in a small hamlet near the town of Saint-Just in the early hours of the morning, following a call about domestic violence.

When police arrived, a man starting shooting at them and then set fire to the house, according to local TV news.

The woman, who was the reported victim of domestic violence, sought refuge on the roof of the house and was rescued safely by police.

The house was destroyed by the fire, BFMTV reported.

A police spokesman told Reuters: “This is a gendarme operation which is related to domestic violence, which has seen some developments that are still in progress.”

The interior ministry said the three gendarme officers killed in the incident were aged 21, 37, and 45.

A fourth officer, who was wounded, did not have life-threatening injuries, the ministry added in a statement.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin paid tribute to the officers who were killed.

He wrote on Twitter: “The nation bows down before their courage and commitment.

“Everything is being done to find the person responsible for these acts.”