This was the final game released for Sega Master System

At the time, Sega signed off on a licensing agreement with a company called TecToy to produce Sega Master Systems locally in Brazil, which led to many Brazil-exclusive titles being produced. Mickey’s Ultimate Challenge, developed and published by Designer Software, was first released in 1994 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, the Nintendo Game Boy, the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, and the Sega Game Gear. Despite the Sega Master System’s decline in other regions, Mickey’s Ultimate Challenge’s Game Gear title was ported to the console in Brazil in 1998, marking the very final Sega Master System release.

The puzzle game saw players guiding Mickey Mouse through a series of challenges during a dream of trouble in a magical kingdom. The famous Disney mouse had to explore several rooms in the castle to collect magic beans and other items to save Beanswick. Some critics believed that the challenges were too easy and that Mickey’s Ultimate Challenge was too short.