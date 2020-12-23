This Tool Can Tell You If You Will Have A White Christmas This Year

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? The Old Farmer’s Almanac created an online tool that can predict it for you. You can enter in your zip code and it will give you weather predictions for your area. You can also check out weather predictions for different areas in the United States and find out if it will be a snowy Christmas in other areas.

Many of us dream of a white Christmas but unfortunately it has been rare in many parts of the United States in the last few years. The Old Farmer’s Almanac has predicted warmer weather and not many snowstorms this year. As Christmas is quickly approaching, the predictions will get even more accurate.

Find out if you may have a white Christmas

According to some of the predictions, snow is likely in the Northeast but may stop before Christmas day. A white Christmas is more likely in the northern midwest and plains regions. Of course, Southern states don’t often see snow but may see some rain this year on Christmas.

While many people joke that the weather predictions on their local news channel are never right, The Farmer’s Almanac predictions are generally pretty spot on. Are you hoping for a white Christmas? Click here to check out the weather prediction tool.