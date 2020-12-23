‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers find that while there are many people that would say working with your spouse or significant other is not always the best of ideas, so far it seems to be working for ‘Young and the Restless’ star Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) and her husband, (ex-Ben Weston Days of Our Lives), Justin Gaston.

Justin is currently filling in for actor Donny Boaz as his character, Chance Chancellor, and according to Melissa, she admits that it’s been easy, breezy lemon peazy so far. Here’s what you need to know.

In a new interview with TV Insider, Justin opened up about his initial thoughts about playing Chance alongside his wife, Melissa. He said, “I was really, really excited to work with Melissa. At first, we were like, ‘Is this going to be weird?’ But it wasn’t at all. I’ve known everyone in the cast for a while I was happy to step in.”

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) Wants To Work With This Co-Star The Most

Melissa added, “Initially, I just wanted Justin to think I was a good actress! I still have such a big crush on him even though we’ve been together for a while. At first, we didn’t know what to expect. But this was the most fun two weeks I’d ever had at work. Justin and Melissa don’t speak to each other nearly as eloquently as the writers write for us!”

Melissa also revealed why she thinks Chance is ‘the one’ in her life, despite the fact that she has been through several difficult relationships before.

The actress offered, “These are two characters that have so much in common, starting with their families. He’s a Chancellor and can relate to Abby being a Newman and an Abbott. These are some of the most well-known families in Genoa City. Hopefully, this [relationship] sticks for Abby. We’ll have to wait and see.”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.