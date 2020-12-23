The Wii-exclusive survival horror game we never played

During E3 of 2006, Nintendo premiered a trailer for the game Sadness. It wasn’t so much a cinematic trailer as it was more of a proof of concept. The video showed a woman swinging around a Wiimote (par for the course in Wii trailers), and her actions were mimicked by another woman pretending to be a video game character. The teaser didn’t include a release date, so it had to be some sort of joke, right? Not at all.

According to the canceled game archive Unseen64, Sadness was originally developed for the Wii by Polish studio Nibris, a company best known for its work on … Sadness. The game was supposed to follow Victorian aristocrat Maria, who survives a train crash and has to make her way through Eastern Europe.

After Nibris eventually closed, two more companies, HullBreach Studios and Cthulhi Games, tried to resurrect Sadness as a Wii U title. Both had to start from scratch and didn’t get far. However, the tale of Sadness isn’t all disappointment, since some ex-Nibris employees banded together to form Bloober Team, which went on to develop titles such as Layers of Fear 1 and 2, Observer, and 2021’s The Medium.