The untold truth of Fantasy Island

The premise of Fantasy Island is clear, intriguing, and almost infinitely repeatable: People pay $50,000 for a three-day stay on an island where their wildest fantasy comes true. (And, for the sake of compelling drama, the fantasy goes wrong, and the subject winds up in way over their head.) Such a concise and definable idea is the goal and envy of TV writers everywhere, and one would think that producer Aaron Spelling would have spent a long time coming up with the concept for Fantasy Island. He didn’t.

In the late 1970s, ABC executive Brandon Stoddard came to the office of Spelling and his production partner, Leonard Goldberg, wanting to hear pitches for made-for-TV movies. Stoddard didn’t like any of Spelling’s ideas. “We must have pitched six ideas,” Spelling told the Television Academy Foundation, recalling that he was unable to come up with anything “exciting and intriguing” enough for Stoddard. “And I said as a joke, I said, ‘Oh, so what do you want, this great island that people can go to and all their sexual fantasies will be realized?'” Now that Stoddard liked. “It was just a joke,” Spelling said. “I was just kidding!”