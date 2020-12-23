The untold truth of Buck Rogers

For unknown reasons, when Philip Francis Nowlan helped adapt his own story to comic strip form, he retroactively changed his hero’s name from “Anthony Rogers” to “William Rogers.” Perhaps Nowlan, or his publisher, John Dille, wanted the name to remind audiences of the everyman humorist Will Rogers, who was one of the most popular public figures of the day. Nowlan also gave his hero a snappy new nickname: The monosyllabic, instantly memorable “Buck.”

The origin of this nickname is actually well documented: One of the most popular movie stars of the 1920s and 30s was Charles “Buck” Jones, who was known for playing heroic cowboys in silent era Westerns. By giving Rogers the nickname “Buck,” Nowlan and Dille were assuring their audiences, many of whom were new to the strange imagery and ideas of science fiction, that their hero was still of the familiar two-fisted he-man variety.