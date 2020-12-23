The Ultimate 2020 Holiday and Christmas Viewing Guide: Movies, Specials, and More

As 2020 draws to an end, it’s a natural reaction if all you want to do in December is watch feel-good holiday content. Whether you’re streaming or watching on TV, there’s plenty to choose from, from the classics like A Charlie Brown Christmas and How the Grinch Stole Christmas to Hallmark’s Christmas lineup. And don’t forget the content over at Netflix and Disney+, each of which has an impressive streaming library along with new specials and movies to get you into the spirit of the season. No matter what you want to watch, or where you want to watch it, TV Guide has you covered with everything you need to know about what’s airing or streaming this season.
Check out the full 2020 holiday TV schedule and streaming offerings below (all times Eastern).
New Originals
Dash & Lily
Holidate
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Operation: Christmas Drop
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Alien Xmas
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
The Christmas Chronicles 2
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Over Christmas
Sugar Rush Christmas, Season 2
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Just Another Christmas
Christmas Crossfire
Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season 3
Home for Christmas, Season 2 (Dec. 18)
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Previous Originals and Other Holiday Content
The Christmas Chronicles
Christmas Inheritance
A Christmas Prince
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Christmas Wedding Planner
Christmas with the Kranks
Christmas with a View
The Holiday Calendar
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
The Princess Switch
The Spirit of Christmas
A Very Murray Christmas
White Christmas
Holiday in the Wild
Let It Snow
Klaus
The Knight Before Christmas
Nailed It! Holiday Season 2
Super Monsters Save Christmas
True: Winter Wishes
Holiday Rush
Merry Happy Whatever Season 1
Sugar Rush Christmas
Team Kaylie Part 2 holiday episode
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Magic for Humans Season 2 holiday episode
A Family Reunion Christmas
Alexa & Katie Season 3 holiday episode
CMA Country Christmas Special (ABC)
Disney Holiday Singalong Special (ABC)
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
12 Pups of Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Anna and the Apocalypse
Back to Christmas
Barbie in A Christmas Carol
Barbie: A Perfect Christmas
Christmas Belle
The Christmas Calendar
A Christmas Carol (FX on Hulu)
Christmas Cookie Challenge
Christmas Crush
Christmas in Compton
A Christmas in Vermont
A Christmas Kiss II
A Christmas Movie Christmas
Christmas on Holly Lane
Christmas Perfection
A Christmas Solo
Christmas with the Andersons
A Cinderella Christmas
Crawlers
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Desk the Halls
Disney Prep & Landing
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
Eve’s Christmas
Every Other Holiday
Free Birds
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition
Happiest Season
The Heart of Christmas
His & Her Christmas
Holiday Baking
Holly’s Holiday
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
Minions Holiday Special
The Man Who Invented Christmas
The March Sisters at Christmas
Married By Christmas
The Moodys (Fox)
My Dad Is Scrooge
My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas
My Santa
A Nanny for Christmas
A Nasty Piece of Work
Naughty and Nice
New Year, New You
The Oath
Once Upon a Time at Christmas
Pilgrim
Pixie Saves Christmas
Pooka!
A Puppy for Christmas
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
Roast Expectations
Rodeo & Juliet
Second Chance Christmas
The Secret of the Nutcracker
So This Is Christmas
The Spirit of Christmas
The Swan Princess Christmas
This Christmas
The Truth About Christmas
A Very Brady Christmas
A Very Kitty Cocktail Party
A White Elephant Puppy Party
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
New to Amazon Prime
Babes in Toyland (1986)
A Christmas Carol (1954)
A Christmas Carol in Color!
Christmas Chalet
Christmas Coupon
Christmas in Mississippi
Christmas Mountain – The Story of a Cowboy Angel
Christmas Zombies
Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas
A Hollywood Christmas with Bing Crosby
Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas
The Last Christmas Party
Love at the Christmas Table
If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie
It’s a Wonderful Life
Jack Frost (1979)
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Marrying Father Christmas
Merry Christmas from Funny or Die
A Norman Rockwell Christmas Story
A Prince for Christmas
Snowbound for Christmas
The Spirit of Christmas
Other Holiday Favorites
12 Days of Christmas Eve
A Christmas Carol (1951) (free with ads through IMDb TV)
A Christmas Carol (1984) (for rent or purchase)
A Christmas Story (for rent or purchase)
Almost Christmas (for rent or purchase)
Anna and the Apocalypse
Bad Santa (for rent or purchase)
The Best Man Holiday (for rent or purchase)
Better Watch Out (for rent or purchase)
Blizzard
The Bishop’s Wife (for rent or purchase)
Christmas Contract
Christmas on the Bayou
Die Hard (for rent or purchase)
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) (for rent or purchase)
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (for rent or purchase)
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (for rent or purchase)
Elf (for rent or purchase)
The Family Stone (for rent or purchase)
Four Christmases (for rent or purchase)
The Holiday (for rent or purchase)
Home Alone (for rent or purchase)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (for rent or purchase)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966) (for rent or purchase as part of an Ultimate Edition package)
Last Christmas (for purchase)
Last Holiday (for rent or purchase)
Love Actually (for rent or purchase)
The Man Who Invented Christmas (for rent or purchase)
Miracle on 34th Street (1947) (for rent or purchase)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994) (for rent or purchase)
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
The Muppet Christmas Carol (for rent or purchase)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (for rent or purchase)
Nothing Like the Holidays (for rent or purchase)
Office Christmas Party (for rent or purchase)
One Special Night
The Polar Express (for rent or purchase)
The Preacher’s Wife (1996) (for rent or purchase0
The Santa Clause (for rent or purchase)
The Santa Clause 2 (for rent or purchase)
Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (for rent or purchase)
Scrooged (for rent or purchase)
The Snowman (1982)
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (for rent or purchase)
While You Were Sleeping (for rent or purchase)
White Christmas (for rent or purchase)
12 Dates of Christmas
Arendelle Castle Yule Log (Dec. 18)
Babes in Toyland
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
The Christmas Star
Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown (Dec. 11)
Disney Holiday Magic Quest (Dec. 11)
The Disney Holiday Singalong
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
From Our Family to Yours
Full Court Miracle
Godmothered
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (Dec. 11)
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone 3
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Lego Star Wars Holiday Special
Life Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Mickey’s Christmas Carol
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Noelle
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
Once Upon a Snowman
One Magic Christmas
Prep & Landing
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Santa’s Workshop
The Search for Santa Paws
The Simpsons: Christmas Episodes
The Small One
Snowglobe
Three Days
‘Twas the Night
The Ultimate Christas Present
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Pooh Year
The Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
All times Eastern
Wednesday, Dec. 9
8 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere)
Wednesday Dec. 16
8 p.m.- The Great Christmas Light Fight
Friday, Dec. 18
8:30 p.m. – Shrek the Halls
Sunday, Dec. 20
7 p.m. – The Sound of Music
Wednesday, Dec. 23
2 p.m. – General Hospital holiday-themed episode (check local listings)
9 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale)
Thursday, Dec. 24
8 p.m. – The Greatest Showman (network broadcast premiere)
Friday, Dec. 25
10 a.m. – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration
Titles available on demand on AMC.com or the AMC app (*denotes availability on AMC+)
12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue*
All I Want for Christmas*
The American President
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Buster & Chauncey’s Silent Night*
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Christmas in Connecticut (1945 & 1992)
The Christmas Shoes*
A Christmas Story 2
A Dennis The Menace Christmas
Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular
Elf*
Ella Enchanted*
The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow*
Four Christmases*
Fred Claus*
Free Birds
Frosty’s Winter Wonderland*
Gremlins*
Happy Feet*
A Holiday to Remember*
How Murray Saved Christmas
Jack Frost (1979 & 1998)*
Legend of Frosty the Snowman
The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold
The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus*
The Little Drummer Boy Book II
Love Actually
Love the Coopers*
The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You*
Merry Madagascar
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood*
A Miracle on Christmas Lake*
Miracles from Heaven*
Nanny McPhee*
Nanny McPhee Returns*
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation*
National Lampoon’s Vacation*
National Lampoon’s European Vacation*
The Nativity Story*
Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey*
Pinocchio’s Christmas
Planes, Trains & Automobiles*
The Polar Express*
Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July*
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year*
Samantha: An American Girl Holiday
Scrooged*
Snow Day*
The Sons of Mistletoe*
To Grandmother’s House We Go
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas*
Vegas Vacation*
The Walking Dead Christmas Special (Dec. 13)
White Christmas
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wish for Christmas
The Year Without A Santa Claus*
Zookeeper
The Great Christmas Light Fight (Seasons 3-6)
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
A Charlie Brown Christmas
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
2020 Gospel Celebration
A Christmas Surprise (Dec. 10)
An En Vogue Christmas
Barbershop
Christmas Belles
The Christmas Lottery (Dec. 17)
For the Love of Christmas
Hip Hop Holiday
Holiday Heartbreak (Dec. 20)
Holiday Heist
Holly Day
Kiss Me for Christmas (Dec. 10)
London Mitchell’s Christmas
T’was the Chaos Before Christmas
The Brothers
The Business of Christmas
The Christmas Lottery
Throwback Holiday
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas Stage Play
TV Episodes
Martin
S1 E15 -“I Saw Gina Kissing Santa Claus”
S2 E13 – “Thanks for Nothing”
S2 E15 – “Holiday Blues”
S3 E11 – “Feast of Famine”
S3 E13 – “Go Tell It on the Martin”
S4 E13 – “Swing Thing”
S5 E10 – Scrooge”
The Parkers
S3 E11 – “Secret Santa”
All times Eastern
Saturday Dec. 12
9 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
9:30 p.m – Frosty Returns
Sunday, Dec. 13
8 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Sunday, Dec. 20
8:30 p.m. – Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event
9:30 p.m. – The 22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays
Monday, Dec. 21
8 p.m. – The Price Is Right At Night
9 p.m. – Let’s Make a Deal Primetime
Friday, Dec. 25
8 p.m. – A Holly Dolly Christmas
9 p.m. – Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event
Streaming on CBS All Access
A Fairly Odd Christmas
A Holly Dolly Christmas
Home for the Holidays
How the Toys Saved Christmas
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire/Legend of the Lost Tribe
The Story of Santa Claus
Tiny Christmas
All times Eastern
Wednesday, Dec. 9
9 p.m. – Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown
Thursday, Dec. 10
8 p.m. – Silent Night: A Song for the World
Friday, Dec. 11
8 p.m. – The Christmas Caroler Challenge
Wednesday, Dec. 16
9 p.m. – Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us
Thursday, Dec. 17
8 p.m. – Dogs of the Year
9 p.m. – World’s Funniest Animals
Friday, Dec. 18
8 p.m. – The Christmas Caroler Challenge
Sunday, Dec. 20
8 p.m. – Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic
Monday, Dec. 21
8 p.m. – Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
9 p.m. – Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown
Wednesday, Dec. 23
8 p.m. – Silent Night: A Song for the World
Friday, Dec. 25
8 p.m. – The Christmas Caroler Challenge
Tuesday, Dec. 29
8 p.m. – Popstar’s Best of 2020
Wednesday, Dec. 30
8 p.m. – Heroes on the Front Line
9 p.m. – Dogs of the Year
Christmas in the Heartland
Christmas Survival
Cyrano, My Love
Mercy Christmas
A Christmas in New York
Beyond Tomorrow
American Exorcist
The Expendables 3
Holiday Breakup
To All a Good Night
The World Is Not Enough
New Year’s Evil
Santa and the Three Bears
Santa Claus Conquers the Martians
FOX Nation All American Christmas
A Craze Called Christmas (three-part series)
Beyond the Light: The Hanukkah Story
Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas
Christmas in the Rockies
Christmas on the Coast
A History of the (Ugly) Christmas Sweater
Alveda King’s House (Dec. 11)
7 Days in the Holy Land (Dec. 16)
The History of the Christmas Tree (Dec. 17)
Christmas Together with Raymond Arroyo (Dec. 18)
The Cost of Christmas (Dec. 18)
White House Christmas (Dec. 21)
Return to the Holy Land (Dec. 22)
Yes, There Is a Santa Claus! (Dec. 22)
All times Eastern
Tuesday, Dec. 8
7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 a.m. – Love Actually
1:35 p.m. – The Preacher’s Wife
4:10 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday
6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:20 p.m. – Almost Christmas (Freeform Premiere)
12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity
Wednesday, Dec. 9
10:30 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
11:30 p.m. – Prancer Returns
1:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
3:50 p.m. – The Star (2017) (Freeform Premiere)
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
Thursday, Dec. 10
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – The Star (2017)
12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
4:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
Friday, Dec. 11
7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:00 a.m. – Snow
10:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
12:00 p.m. – Snowglobe
2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Daddy’s Home 2 (Freeform Premiere)
Saturday, Dec. 12
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Christmas episodes
8:00 a.m. – Daddy’s Home 2
10:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
2:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:50 p.m. – Toy Story
6:50 p.m. – Toy Story 2
8:55 p.m. – Toy Story 3
11:25 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot
11:55 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Sunday, Dec. 13
7:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers
9:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot
10:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
12:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:05 p.m. – Home Alone
4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, Dec. 14
7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday
12:35 p.m. – Almost Christmas
3:10 p.m. – Home Alone
5:40 p.m. – Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday
Tuesday, Dec. 15
10:30 a.m. – The Magic Snowflake
12:00 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
2:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:25 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
10:30 p.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
Wednesday, Dec. 16
11:30 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
1:35 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity
Thursday, Dec. 17
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:40 p.m. – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
3:45 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Life Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Friday, Dec. 18
7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
9:05 a.m. – The Holiday
12:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
4:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (Freeform Premiere)
11:00 p.m. – The Star (2017)
1:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Christmas episodes
Saturday, Dec. 19
7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
8:00 a.m. – The Star (2017)
10:05 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:45 a.m. – Home Alone
2:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:55 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
8:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:20 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Sunday, Dec. 20
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Christmas episodes
9:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12:10 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
2:20 p.m. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
3:25 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
4:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
5:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:45 p.m. – Home Alone
10:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:55 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Monday, Dec. 21
10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
12:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
Tuesday, Dec. 22
7:00 a.m. – Santa’s Apprentice
8:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
11:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday
1:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
3:05 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:10 p.m. – Home Alone
7:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:20 p.m. – The Night Before (Freeform Premiere)
12:30 a.m. – The Simpsons Christmas episodes
Wednesday, Dec. 23
7:30 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
9:30 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones
11:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause
3:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
6:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
10:50 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
11:55 p.m. – Prancer Returns
Thursday, Dec. 24
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns
12:30 p.m. – Home Alone
3:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
8:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Christmas episodes
Friday, Dec. 25
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
2:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons Christmas episodes
*Denotes Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Saturday, Dec. 12
8:00 p.m. – Cross Country Christmas
9:00 p.m. – A Glenbrooke Christmas*
Sunday, Dec. 13
8:00 p.m. – Christmas Comes Twice
9:00 p.m. – Christmas Homecoming*
Saturday Dec. 19
8:00 p.m. – Christmas Carousel
9:00 p.m. – Swept Up By Christmas*
Sunday, Dec. 20
8:00 p.m. – Love, Lights, Hanukkah!
9:00 p.m – Project Christmas Wish*
HBO MAX Originals
12 Dates of Christmas
My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood
Craftopia – Ep. 11, “Craft the Halls”
Craftopia – Ep. 12, “Merry Craftmas!”
Looney Tunes Cartoons aka Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special (Dec. 3)
Esme & Roy Holiday Episode – Ep. 220 “Holiday Spirit/Snow Worries” (Dec. 10)
Haute Dog – “Yule Dog” (Dec. 10)
House of Ho – Ep 102, “Ho! Ho! Ho!” (Dec. 10)
House of Ho – Ep 106, “New Year, New Ho” (Dec. 10)
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s (Dec. 17)
Summer Camp Island (Dec. 24)
Holiday Movies
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Flintstone Christmas
A Flintstone Family Christmas
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Extended Version)
All Is Bright
Batman Returns
Black Christmas
The Bishop’s Wife
The Children
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernards Save Christmas
Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas
Get Santa
The Family Man
The Family Stone
The Friday After Next
Holiday Affair
Hollidaysburg
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
It Happened on 5th Avenue
Last Christmas
Lethal Weapon
The Man Who Came to Dinner
Meet Me in St. Louis
New Year’s Eve
Nothing Like the Holidays
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
Rise of the Guardians
Santa Buddies
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Shazam!
Smurfs Christmas Special
The Search for Santa Paws
The Shop Around the Corner
The Thin Man
The Town That Santa Forgot
The Wizard of Oz
Tis The Season To Be Smurfy
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers
Trapped in Paradise
Unaccompanied Minors
Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus
Yogi’s All Star Comedy Christmas Caper
Yogi’s First Christmas
Holiday TV Episodes
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Holiday Episodes
Ep 15 – “Deck the Halls”
Ep 38 – “Christmas Show”
Ep 86 – “Twas the Night Before Christening”
Ep 135 – “I, Ooh, Baby Baby”
Friends Holiday Episodes
S2 E9 – “The One with Phoebe’s Dad”
S3 E10 – “The One Where Rachel Quits”
S4 E10 – “The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie”
S5 E10 – “The One with the Inappropriate Sister”
S6 E10 – “The One with the Routine”
S7 E10 – “The One with the Holiday Armadillo”
S8 E11 – “The One with the Ross’ Step Forward”
S9 E10 – “The One with Christmas in Tulsa”
The Big Bang Theory Holiday Episodes
S2 E11 – “The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis”
S3 E11 – “The Maternal Congruence”
S6 E11 – “The Santa Simulation”
S7 E11 – “The Cooper Extraction”
S8 E11 – “The Clean Room Infiltration”
S10 E12 – “The Holiday Summation”
S11 E11 – “The Celebration Reverberation”
Doctor Who Holiday Episodes
S1 E14 – “Christmas 2005: The Christmas Invasion”
S2 E14 – “Christmas 2006: The Runaway Bride”
S3 E14 – “Christmas Special 2007: Voyage of the Damned”
S4 E14 – “Christmas Special 2008: The Next Doctor”
S4 E17 – “Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part I”
S4 E18 – “Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part II”
S5 E14 – “Christmas Special 2010: A Christmas Carol”
S6 E14 – “Christmas Special 2011: The Doctor, The Widow & The Wardrobe”
S7 E6 – “Christmas Special 2012: The Snowmen”
S7 E16 -“Christmas Special 2013: The Time of the Doctor”
S8 E13 – “Christmas Special 2014: Last Christmas”
S9 E13 – “Christmas Special 2015: The Husbands of River Song”
S9 E14 – “Christmas Special 2016: The Return of Doctor Mysterio”
S10 E13 – “Christmas Special 2017: Twice Upon a Time”
S11 E11 – “Festive Special 2018: Resolution”
The O.C. Holiday Episodes
S1E13 – “The Best Chrismukkah Ever”
S2E6 – “The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn’t”
S3E10 – “The Chrismukkah Bar Mitz-Vahkkah”
S4E7 – “The Chrismukk-Huh?”
South Park Holiday Episodes
S1 E9 – “Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo”
S2 E16 – “Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!”
S3 E15 – “Mr. Hankey’s Christmas Classics”
S4 E17 – “A Very Crappy Christmas”
S6 E17 – “Red Sleigh Down”
S7 E15 – “It’s Christmas in Canada”
S8 E14 – “Woodland Critter Christmas”
S22 E3 – “The Problem with a Poo”
S23 E10 – “Christmas Snow”
All times Eastern
Friday, Dec. 11
8:00 p.m. – Inn Love By Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 12
8:00 p.m. – The Christmas Setup
Sunday, Dec 13
8:00 p.m. – A Sugar & spice Holiday
Monday, Dec. 14
8:00 p.m. – Lonestar Christmas
Friday, Dec. 18
8:00 p.m. – Christmas on the Menu
Saturday, Dec. 19
8:00 p.m. – A Christmas Exchange
Sunday, Dec. 20
8:00 p.m. – A Christmas Break
Monday, Dec. 21
8:00 p.m. – Spotlight on Christmas
Tuesday, Dec. 22
8:00 p.m. – The Christmas High Note
Wednesday, Dec. 23
8:00 p.m. – Christmas at the Castle
Thursday, Dec. 24
The “Best of” It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate marathon (Films and times TBD)
Friday, Dec. 25
8:00 p.m. – My Sweet Holiday
All times Eastern
Wednesday, Dec. 9
8:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical
Thursday, Dec. 10
8:00 p.m. – One Night Only: The Best of Broadway
Wednesday, Dec. 16
9:00 p.m. – A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special
Saturday, Dec. 19
8:00 p.m. – Global Citizen Prize
Monday , Dec. 21
9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical
Tuesday, Dec. 22
9:00 p.m. – A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special
Thursday, Dec. 24
8:00 p.m. – It’s a Wonderful Life
11:30 p.m. – Christmas Eve Mass
Friday, Dec 25
8:30 p.m. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas
2nd Chance for Christmas
American Christmas
Christmas at the Chateau
Eight Crazy Nights
Home for the Holidays
Metropolitan
Michael
My Best Friend’s Christmas
You Better Watch Out
Arthur Christmas
Buttons: A Christmas Tale
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas
Elf
Frozen
Prancer
Scoot & Kassie’s Christmas Adventure
Friday, Dec. 11
8 p.m. – Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 12
3:30 p.m. – Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
5:30 p.m. – Jingle All the Way
Sunday Dec. 13
3:30 p.m. – Jingle All the Way
8 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (animated)
8:30 p.m. – An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Monday, Dec. 21
2:30 p.m. – American Dad Christmas episodes marathon
6:30 p.m. – Family Guy Christmas episodes marathon
10 p.m. – American Dad
10:30 p.m. – American Dad
Wednesday, Dec. 23
12 p.m. – Friends Christmas episodes marathon
5 p.m. – Seinfeld holiday episodes marathon
7:30 p.m. – Big Bang Theory Christmas episodes marathon
10 p.m. – The Misery Index
Thursday, Dec. 24
8 p.m. – A Christmas Story (24-hour marathon)
Thursday, Dec. 17
8 p.m. – A Christmas Carol (1999)
10 p.m. – A Christmas Carol (1999)
Friday, Dec. 18
7 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (animated)
7:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (animated)
8 p.m. – Jingle All the Way
Saturday, Dec. 19
4:02 p.m. – Jingle All the Way
8 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (animated)
Monday, Dec. 21
8 p.m. – A Christmas Story
10 p.m. – A Christmas Story
Tuesday, Dec. 22
3:15 p.m. – Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 24
9 p.m. – A Christmas Story (24-hour marathon)
Tubi has over 300 holiday titles available to watch now. Below is a highlight reel of their selection.
Christmas Musicals
A Christmas Winter Song (2019)
A Hollywood Hound’s Christmas (1994)
Christmas Crush (2012)
Dot & Spot’s Magical Christmas Adventure (1996)
Getting to the Nutcracker (2014)
Jack Frost (1979)
Spend the Holidays with Liberace (1954)
The Night Before Christmas (1994)
The Nutcracker Ballet (2002)
Santa-themed Christmas Movies
A Dog for Christmas (2015)
Dear Santa (2011)
Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas (1992)
Miracle on 34th Street (1955)
Mr. St. Nick (2002)
My Santa (2013)
Santa & Pete (1999)
Santa’s Castle (2017)
The Merry In-Laws (2012)
What She Wants For Christmas (2012)
Romantic Christmas Movies
A Baby For Christmas (2015)
A Christmas in Vermont (2016)
A Kiss on Candy Cane Lane (2019)
A Very Country Christmas (2016)
All I Want For Christmas (2007)
Christmas Cupid’s Arrow (2018)
Holiday Engagement (2014)
Holiday Road Trip (2013)
Merry Kissmas (2015)
Noel (2004)
Faith-Based Christmas Movies
Believe (2016)
Christmas Child (2004)
Christmas Grace (2013)
Christmas on Salvation Street (2014)
Faith Filled Christmas (2017)
Saint Street (2011)
Saving Christmas (2014)
The First Christmas (2004)
The Least of These (2018)
The Perfect Gift (2009)
Christmas Comedy
A Royal Family Christmas (2015)
All American Christmas Carol (2013)
All is Bright (2013)
A Christmas Too Many (2005)
A Merry Friggin Christmas (2014)
An Oddsville Christmas (2016)
Christmas Trade (2014)
Happy Christmas (2014)
Mixed Nuts (1994)
Reindeer Games (2020)
The Moodys (2019) – only until 12/26
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008)
The Twelve Days of Christmas Eve (2004)