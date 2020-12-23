The story behind the mysterious woodsman in Skyrim

Most players stumble on the woodsman while looking for The Woodsman’s Friend, a two-handed battle axe that does extra damage but takes longer to swing. Head to the pine forest northeast of Falkreath and south of Lake Ilinalta. Look for a pile of felled trees, and locate one still standing. The Woodsman’s Friend can be found in the foliage alongside the corpse of its former owner.

There are no apparent clues to indicate how the wood cutter died, but the answer may be found in one of the in-game books, The Woodcutter’s Wife. It tells the story of a woodcutter and his family who lived in a pine forest. One winter, a traveling mage rescued them from starvation by conjuring a large feast. But the woodcutter’s wife feared there was a catch to the mage’s generosity and preemptively beheaded him. The mage cursed the wife with his final breath, and she wandered the woods as a ghost with her axe in hand.

Did the woodcutter meet his end at the hands of his ghostly wife? Possibly. Then again, between bears, spriggans, and dragon priests, there’s no shortage of deadly things in Skyrim‘s woods.