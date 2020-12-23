The Sons of Anarchy character we wanted to live longer

Harry “Opie” Winston was a veritable diamond in the rough, among the Sons of Anarchy cast. Truly an absolute gem (OK, no more jewelry puns). Let’s do the list. He went to prison and didn’t snitch on the club, even though it surely would have gotten him out sooner to be with his wife, Donna (Sprague Grayden) and two kids. When Agent Stahl convinces Clay that Opie’s a rat and Clay orders Tig Trager (Kim Coates) to murder him but Tig accidentally kills Donna instead, he doesn’t hold a grudge (although maybe he should have?); instead of taking revenge on Clay and Tig, he kills Stahl. Which is not to say that not avenging a loved one’s death by dealing with those directly responsible and instead killing a federal agent is an admirable thing, but, uh… it’s good that he shows loyalty. He’s perhaps most notable for sacrificing himself in jail to save Jax, thereby sparing his friend from having to choose who dies and also sparing his life, thus allowing the show to continue for two more seasons.

Perhaps Sons of Anarchy fans said it best. The title of a recent Reddit post in the show’s subreddit says it all: “Opie deserved better.” Original poster Lookatmenow1994_ didn’t mince words, saying “I wasn’t a fan how opie went out.” While one response correctly pointed out that Opie’s death would have the greatest emotional impact, another user contended that his demise was fitting. “Meh, Opie died a warrior and he had been looking for a way out for a long time, I think this was the narrative that made the most sense,” user RopeTuned said.

User colt_127 had another — perhaps, less serious — rationale: “His hair was getting too long. They had to kill him before he turned into Gandalf the brown.”