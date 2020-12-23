The Powerful Reason Demi Lovato Shaved Her Head Into an Edgy Mohawk

Last month, Demi Lovato underwent a major hair transformation. The singer, who is known for changing up her hairstyles quite a bit, teased her new bright and bold mohawk on Instagram along with the caption, “I did a thing…”

While we were convinced the bold cut was just a spur of the moment type thing, the singer recently revealed what inspired her dramatic new look — and her explanation is a lot more spiritual than we would have expected.

Demi Lovato says she feels more like herself with her new haircut

Lovato is heading into the New Year with a new hairstyle which looks so incredible on her, we’re hoping this change isn’t temporary.

On Nov. 18, the singer took to social media to share a series of photos of her new look: a golden blonde pixie cut with the back and sides left dark and buzzed extra short.

After Lovato revealed her stunning new haircut, many of her loyal fans and celebrity friends took to the comments to gush over her bold new look.

“Yes boo yes,” actor Ruby Rose commented on Instagram, while Scandal’s Kerry Washington simply wrote, “Gorge.”

So, why exactly did Lovato cut her hair into a bold mohawk?

While it would be easy to assume that she just wanted to change up her look going into the New Year, it turns out that that’s not the only reason Lovato dramatically transformed her hair.

During a recent appearance on Kesha’s new podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, the hitmaker opened up about her new look, explaining that the transformation was more “spiritual and emotional” than anything else.

“I wanted to go platinum, almost white, and it’s like my hair is so dark, that it literally, this is all it could do yet,” the “Commander In Chief” singer told Kesha, per iHeart Radio. “I have to get it healthier, then I can take it lighter.”

Lovato added, “To me, it was like a spiritual and emotional thing rather than, ‘Oh, I need a new look,’ or whatever. I’ve been putting my hair up in a ponytail for so long, and there’s other reasons that I’ll get into later. I’ve been putting my hair up for so long, I was just over it. Finally, I feel more like myself.”

The change comes after Demi Lovato made light of her short-lived engagement

Lovato’s brand new haircut comes shortly after she joked about her broken engagement to soap opera actor Max Ehrich during her opening monologue at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

“I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life. Don’t get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Thank you!” she recalled. “But then COVID hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged. I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates Unlimited. I also didn’t know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, and then I went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else.”

The singer’s speech made media headlines, as it was her first time addressing the end of her relationship with Ehrich publicly.

The two got engaged in July 2020 after dating for less than five months. Though it seemed things were going well between them, Lovato ultimately called off their engagement in September after she started questioning Ehrich’s intentions.

Since their split, Lovato has just been focused on her career and getting to know herself better because, according to her, that is the “most important thing” she’s learned these last few months.

“Honestly, what I can say is, thank god I didn’t release the album when I wanted to because I had so much to experience,” Lovato said during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna in November. “I think the most important thing I learned is how much I am okay with myself and loving myself.”