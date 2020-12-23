The Pixel 4a just got its best deal ever, and it’s available today only

Factor in free standard shipping, and it’s a deal you simply can’t miss for one of the best Android phones of 2020.

The Pixel 4a is one of the best smartphone values we’ve seen all year, and for a limited time at B,amp;H, you can pick it up for the lowest price yet. A $30 instant discount brings the 4a down to just $319, and on top of that, you also get a free TPU clear case that’d normally set you back $20. If you’ve been thinking at all about buying the Pixel 4a, this is a deal you cannot miss.

We’ve raved about the Pixel 4a ever since it was first unveiled back in August, and after months of regular use, it’s a phone we keep coming back to because it’s just so darn good.

It all starts with the camera, which is the Pixel 4a’s main selling point. The 12.2MP single rear sensor doesn’t sound like anything special on paper, but in actual use, it captures some of the best photos of any smartphone — regardless of price. Images are crisp, have great colors, and the Pixel 4a manages to take some of the best low-light photos we’ve seen. This thing is a beast.

If you’re not all that concerned about camera quality, the rest of the Pixel 4a experience is every bit as exceptional. Performance is very good for virtually all tasks, the battery has more than enough juice to power you through a full day, and Google’s software experience manages to combine a clean interface with genuinely helpful features. Not to mention, the phone is backed by three years of guaranteed OS updates and security patches.

B,amp;H is only offering this deal for today — December 23, 2020 — so you’ll need to act fast to secure a Pixel 4a for yourself at this new low price.