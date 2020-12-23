The movies fans of Netflix’s Midnight Sky should watch

Gravity, in which Clooney played self-sacrificing spaceship commander Matt Kowalski, was particularly acclaimed for its spacewalk scenes, which really felt like they were filmed in space. Clooney drew on the work of Alfonso Cuarón and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki — both of whom won Oscars for their innovative work on Gravity – for the cinematography of The Midnight Sky‘s own space scenes.

“Alfonso, arguably, did the best physical version [of space] with Gravity because there is no north or south in space,” Clooney said. “You’re constantly moving, so the idea was to keep the camera rotating, like he did, but not so much that you make people throw up. It is a trick. And Martin (Ruhe), our cinematographer, had a beautiful plan and worked on it for a long time.”

The Midnight Sky’s most notable outer space sequence finds Sully, Commander Gordon Adewole (David Oyelowo), and engineer Maya (Tiffany Boone) doing a spacewalk to fix damage their ship sustained during a meteor shower. The way the camera floats like it’s unencumbered by gravity is reminiscent of Gravity‘s harrowing outer space scenes in which Kowalski and Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) try to make it from floating in the emptiness of space back to the relative safety of a spacecraft.