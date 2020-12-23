The ‘Most Pro Bowl selections’ quiz

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the NFL decided that the 2021 Pro Bowl would be held virtually, with the game being simulated in ‘Madden 21’ instead. On Monday, the league announced the rosters for both conferences. The Ravens and Chiefs had the most selections in the AFC with seven, while the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks also had seven players selected to lead the way for the NFC. Reigning league and Pro Bowl MVP Lamar Jackson was one of the more notable snubs, upsetting many Ravens fans in the process. To his credit, Jackson took the news in stride, congratulating teammates on Twitter who did get the call. His concerns likely lie elsewhere anyway, as the Ravens are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the AFC playoff picture.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. As of the 2020 season, 31 NFL players have made 10 or more Pro Bowls in the Super Bowl era (1966 to present). How many of the 31 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!