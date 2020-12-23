The most inspirational sports moments of 2020

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

As the death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant rocked the world at large, all eyes turned towards the franchise he spent two decades with. On January 31st, just five days after his tragic passing, LeBron James addressed delivered a speech dedicated to Bryant ahead of their first game at Staples Center since Bryant’s death. “I want to continue along with my teammates to continue his legacy not only for this year but for as long as we can play the game of basketball that we love because that’s what Kobe Bryant would want. So, in the words of Kobe Bryant, Mamba out. But in the words of us, not forgotten. Live on brother.”