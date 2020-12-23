The Facial Mark You Never Knew Princess Diana, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth All Have

Princess Diana and the women her sons married Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have more in common than you may think. The ladies all married into the royal family, had children with British princes, and garnered major celebrity status. But they also share a physical similarity as well and strangely enough Queen Elizabeth II has it too.

Princess Diana | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Here’s what the princess, the duchesses, and the queen all have on their face and in nearly the same spot.

Similarities between Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle

Kate and Meghan are a lot like Princess Diana when it comes to fashion. The People’s Princess was definitely a style icon and these days retailers can’t keep items stocked once the Duchess of Cambridge or the Duchess of Sussex are spotted wearing the attire.

But another similarity they have is a physical feature on their face. You’ll notice that in the above photo that the Princess of Wales has a beauty mark over her upper lip. Well, Prince Harry’s bride does as well. In fact, it’s practically in the same exact spot.

RELATED: Strict Royal Fashion Rules Meghan Markle Never Bothered to Follow

Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As Hello! noted, Prince Harry once talked about how his mother and the former Suits star are alike in many ways.

“Oh, they’d be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me,” the Duke of Sussex said. “[They] would have probably been best friends.”

But now we’re wondering if Harry saw something else with Meghan besides her fashion sense and humanitarian work that reminded him of his mom.

Interestingly enough, Prince William’s wife actually has a tiny mole above her lip as well. The difference with Kate’s is that it’s on the right side of her face, not the left like her sister-in-law and mother-in-law.

Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Kate Middleton Has the Best Trick For Staying Comfortable in Heels All Day Long

Royal fans notice faint mark on Queen Elizabeth II’s face as well

Royal fans have noticed that in several photos it appears that Queen Elizabeth also has a beauty mark above her top lip.

If you look closely you’ll see a marking in nearly the same spot where Diana’s and Meghan’s are located.

Queen Elizabeth II | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The monarch’s is lighter than the ones seen on the duchesses and the late princess though. Some believe that could be due to the queen’s makeup.

And in case you’re wondering what makeup the royal family matriarch uses, she’s given royal warrants to plenty of skincare and cosmetic products but her favorite is said to be Clarins. She worn the brand as far back as her coronation ceremony in 1953 and according to the Telegraph, the Ever Matte powder is one of the queen’s must-haves.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II Always Uses This $9 Item From the Drugstore