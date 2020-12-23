The cult classic sci-fi comedy now available on HBO Max

The basic premise of Galaxy Quest is that a bunch of washed up actors, who — 20 years after the end of their hit sci-fi television series called Galaxy Quest — survive on sci-fi convention appearances and reruns, are beamed up to an actual alien spaceship looking for their help. The aliens, called Thermians, are big fans of the group — especially Allen’s Jason Nesmith, or as they believe him to be, his fictional alter ego Commander Peter Quincy Taggart. The Thermians think that everything that happened on the Galaxy Quest TV series is real, and ask for the cast’s help defeating the genocidal Fatu-Krey alien species, led by General Sarris (Robin Sachs).

The film affectionately explores common characteristics and storylines of genre classics like Star Trek and The Day the Earth Stood Still. To make matters even more meta, a mockumentary about the fictional television series called Galaxy Quest 20th Anniversary: The Journey Continues aired on the cable channel E! before the movie’s release.

Galaxy Quest was very well-received by critics and won a handful of awards, including a Saturn Award for Best Actor for Allen. There have been several attempts to make a new Galaxy Quest TV series or movie in the past, but so far nothing’s come of it.