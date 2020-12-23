The Criminal Minds episodes that fans always skip

In a Reddit thread titled “Any Episodes You Can’t Rewatch?,” user Comprehensive_Ad4689 kicked off the discussion by bringing up the season 1 episode “Compulsion,” which they said gave them “nightmares for a solid week.” And you don’t need to get very far into the episode to figure out why.

The agents of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) are called on to help solve a series of murders by arson. As they learn when they receive a home video of one of the killings, it’s a bit more complicated than the unknown subject (unsub) lighting a building on fire and hoping the people inside die. In the video, we see two college bros hanging out in their dorm room when some liquid starts seeping in from under the door. One of them goes to investigate and before he realizes that he’s standing in a puddle of fuel, the person on the other side of the door lights a match..

Although the show has certainly featured more horrifically creative murders during its run, the manner of death and the way it’s intimately filmed by the victim’s hapless friend makes it especially distressing to watch, let alone rewatch.