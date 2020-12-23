The Cobra Kai blooper that reveals a fight we never saw

The outtakes suggest Miguel might have confronted Sam and Robby, rather than walk away. Emerging from the shadows, Miguel shouts, “What the f***, Sam? I thought we had something!” In response, Robby asks, “Are you the dude that was hugging my dad?” Miguel and Robby rush to meet each other, and engage in a shoving match over a series of “Are you kidding me?” and “Don’t hug my dad!” outbursts — referencing the episode “Counterbalance” when Robby sees Johnny (played by 1980s bad guy actor William Zabka) acting fatherly towards Miguel.

Based on the laughter and clapping from the cast as the two young men fight, and the total lack of choreography in the skirmish, this was likely just a gag that especially amused the giggling Mouser. But the shocked expressions on the cast’s faces makes it seem as if Miguel really did say something in the scene instead of simply turning and walking away.

Perhaps Miguel was originally scripted to have an outburst, but the moment was edited out. Left to stew and wonder about this new kid at the LaRusso home, Miguel’s spiral in the next episode is more impactful, as is his “No Mercy” trajectory. It makes more narrative sense for Miguel to leap to conclusions, even though the situation could have been diffused if he had just asked Sam what’s up. So many of the conflicts in this show actually arise from poor communication.

As it is, the blooper reel sets up an interesting “What if … ?” theory of what could have been had the Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do star students met sooner.