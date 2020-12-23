The canceled Mega Man game we’ll never get to play

Originally planned for release on Xbox Live Arcade and PlayStation Network in 2011, development on Mega Man Universe came to a sudden and unexpected end. The game appeared to feature classic levels with updated 2.5D graphics, along with your choice of character, from different Mega Man styles (including the horrifying MM1 box art design) to Street Fighter combatants, Arthur from Ghosts ‘n’ Goblins, and possibly more. It even had a level designer. Sounds like an amazing game for any Mega Man fan. Why on earth (or in this universe) was it canceled?

Kotaku has suggested that it could have been related to the departure of series creator Keiji Inafune from Capcom or the Tohoku Earthquake. Considering Inafune was involved enough to appear in the gameplay trailer for Mega Man Universe, it makes sense that the game would stall when he left.

Unfortunately, the world may never know what truly happened. Will fans ever see the project resurrected? One can only hope, though after so many years, it doesn’t seem likely. Even so, there are plenty of games that came out years after their original planned release date. Maybe Mega Man Universe will one day resurface.