The biggest upsets of 2020

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The balance of basketball power was in Los Angeles for the majority of the year, with the Clippers and Lakers strong candidates to take home the 2020 NBA title. However, neither team might have been the overall favorite; that designation could well have gone to the Milwaukee Bucks, who had the best record in the NBA, at 56-17, featured Giannis Antetokounmpo, and were the East’s top seed. Milwaukee thrashed the Magic in five games in the first round, but their playoff run came to a crashing halt against the fifth-seeded Miami Heat. Miami won the first three games of their series, two of them by double-digits, and after an overtime loss in Game 4, closed out the Bucks in workmanlike fashion with a 103-94 win in Game 5.