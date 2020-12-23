The Best Christmas and Holiday Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Christmas season is upon us, giving us time to mellow out with the family. And just like most of the year, that means laying on the couch in your sweatpants and bingeing movies for days on end. We tip our hats to Amazon, which has gathered an impressive collection of holiday classics for your
- Home Alone
- Elf
- It’s A Wonderful Life
- Miracle On 34th Street
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Nothing Like The Holidays
- A Christmas Story
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Love Actually
- Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas