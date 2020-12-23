‘The Bachelorette’ Star Zac Clark’s Ex Says She Questions if He’s Being Genuine in His Relationship With Tayshia Adams

During her journey to find love on The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams developed strong feelings for several men. However, one suitor made his way into her heart relatively early and has been a consistent top contender since — and that is the one and only Zac Clark.

Over the last few weeks, Bachelor Nation has watched Adams and Clark’s courtship turn into a serious romance that has only gotten stronger with time. Though the love between them is pretty evident, Clark’s ex-wife, Jennifer Stanley-George, has some reservations about his relationship with the bachelorette as she isn’t sure if he’s been completely candid and up-front with Adams this entire time.

Jennifer Stanley-George unexpectedly found out that Zac Clark was competing on ‘The Bachelorette’

Unlike some exes who want nothing to do with their former lovers after they break up, Clark’s ex-wife, Jennifer Stanley-George, has been keeping up on his time in Bachelor Nation.

Clark and Stanley-George were college sweethearts who tied the knot in 2009. However, The Bachelorette star’s battle with substance abuse caused their marriage to deteriorate, and the two divorced in 2012.

But despite going their separate ways years ago, Stanley-George has been staying up to date on her ex’s Bachelorette journey.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Stanley-George explained what it was like unexpectedly finding out that Clark, who she hasn’t had contact with in years, would be on the show.

“I have watched the show for years. I’ve always watched every season—Bachelor in Paradise and everything—so I literally was scrolling through my Facebook feed in the middle of the summer when I saw his picture, and I was like ‘Oh, OK!’” she recalled.

The new mom went on to share what it was like tuning in to this season of The Bachelorette, given her and the contestant’s cumbersome history.

“It’s been hard. … He’s been on my TV show every week since and Instagram and everything, and here I am 9 months pregnant and quarantined in my house and here’s my ex-husband popping up,” she shared. “All of our college friends have texted me and were like, ‘Is that your Zac? Is that the Zac?’ Like, ‘Yep, that’s him.’”

Jennifer Stanley-George isn’t sure if Zac Clark has been 100% honest with Tayshia Adams

During her interview with Us Weekly, Stanley George opened up about Clark’s battle with addiction that ultimately put a strain on their marriage.

While Clark has been open about his struggles with Adams, Stanley-George says he wasn’t as transparent with her when they were together.

“He lied to me about it for years. Our entire relationship he lied to me about his drug use. I mean, I didn’t know. I was very naive,” she tells the outlet.

But despite their complicated past, Stanley-George has seen a change in Clark and believes he’s a much better person now after seeing him on The Bachelorette.

“He’s a different person. Obviously it’s weird for me … we were together for so long, you know?” she said. “It’s weird to watch him on TV but yeah he’s a completely different person now, and he seems happy and healthy and that’s great.”

Still, the mom has some reservations about Clark’s true nature, telling the outlet, “He’s very sensitive and I think he’s been through a lot. And like I said, I want the best for him. I wish that for him. I just don’t know if he’s being completely honest and genuine on TV … But I don’t know if that’s just because I’m scarred from our past.”

Jennifer Stanley-George believes Zac Clark went on the show for the right reasons

Though Stanley-George is worried Clark isn’t being completely up-front with Adams about his personal life, she still wishes them well.

She even admits that she has been rooting for the pair, telling Us Weekly she’s confident Clark went on The Bachelorette for the “right reasons,” despite others who just go on the show for clout.

“I love Tayshia. I watched her on the other shows too and she seems so sweet,” Stanley-George shared. “I’ve kept in touch a little bit with his sister. … He was really close to his sister, and we actually kept in touch on social media and I know she just had a baby too. She’s the one who wrote him in for the show and I feel like he would never have done this on his own because he’s just not into that kind of stuff. He’s not looking for followers.”