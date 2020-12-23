Telegram is borrowing this feature from Discord – Social News

Messaging app Telegram is gearing up to introduce a new Discord-like group voice chat feature. Any Telegram group can now become a voice chat room that is always on. “Voice Chats run in parallel to existing text and media-based communication, adding a live layer of ephemeral talk to the group. They can be used as virtual office spaces for teams or informal lounges for any community,” wrote Telegram in its official blog post.

Telegram mentioned that groups with active voice chats have a special bar at the top that shows who is talking at the moment. The feature will also let you know how loud the other person is on the call.

On Android, Telegram will be offering full Voice Chat experience with a system-wide floating widget that shows your mic controls and who is currently talking, even when Telegram is in the background.

“Voice Chats can accommodate a few thousand participants, which means they’ll work for everything from consulting family members while out shopping to a massive live event,” said Telegram.

To create a Voice Chat, open the profile of any group where you’re an admin, tap (⋯) or (⋮) and select Start Voice Chat.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll be refining them further, listening to your feedback, improving noise suppression, and adding more features like video and screen sharing,” it added.

Meanwhile, Telegram is reportedly adding a new feature that will come in handy for iPhone users. According to a report by The 8-Bit, the latest beta version of the app supports Apple’s Announce Messages with Siri feature on AirPods.

As per the report, the beta testers of the app will be able to see and enable this feature through the Settings of the app. Under the Settings menu, they will be able to see Notifications, where they will find the option named ‘Announce Messages With Siri.’