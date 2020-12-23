Telegram debuts group voice chat as CEO Pavel Durov says it is nearing 500M MAUs and will launch an ad platform for public one-to-many channels next year (Manish Singh/)

Manish Singh / :
Telegram debuts group voice chat as CEO Pavel Durov says it is nearing 500M MAUs and will launch an ad platform for public one-to-many channels next year — Instant messaging app Telegram is “approaching,rdquo; 500 million users and plans to start generating revenue starting next year to keep the business afloat …
