Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By 2018 Gunpoint Robbery Victims!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine could be spending 2021 fighting a recent civil lawsuit filed against him by the victims of a 2018 robbery at gunpoint.

6ix9ine previously admitted to the crime under the guilty plea he entered with federal authorities in 2019 — and told the police that Trey Nine Bloods carried out the robbery while he filmed the incident from an adjacent vehicle.

He’s already snitched on himself.

Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier, the two alleged victims, are suing for two counts of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), assault, battery, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“This lawsuit is meant to bring justice for my clients who have suffered immensely as a result of a vicious gunpoint robbery by Tekashi69 and his henchmen. If Tekashi69 thought his legal problems were over after pleading guilty to brutally assaulting my clients, he was woefully mistaken,” the victim’s statement to Pitchfork reads.

The statement continues: Because Tekashi69 already admitted to his crimes, his civil liability is beyond dispute. All that awaits to be seen is how sincere Tekashi69 was when he cooperated with prosecutors and claimed to accept responsibility for his wrongdoing. But we do know this now — if he refuses to redress the injuries he caused my clients, he’ll sincerely regret that decision.”