Taapsee Pannu wraps up the Ranchi schedule of Rashmi Rocket



Taapsee Pannu has proved her mettle as an actress over the years. The diva has been giving hits back to back and is currently busy shooting for her project Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee plays an athlete in the film and she went through rigorous training to ace the part. The actress has been training hard and has been on a diet for a long time now to look the character. She recently even shared about her journey of playing this character on her social media profile.

Today, she took to Instagram to share that the Ranchi schedule of the film has wrapped up. She posted a picture of herself and captioned it saying, “And it’s a wrap on Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally! Hasn’t been a day I haven’t tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this every day of their life for years! I am glad I don’t have to do this for real.” Kudos to you girl!