Steelers’ Smith-Schuster says he’s done dancing on logos

Smith-Schuster has danced on the logos of opposing teams since the season began, taking part in viral TikTok dances and posting the videos on the social media platform. The dances have become the subject of much criticism in recent weeks as the Steelers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admitted Tuesday that he’d have a conversation with Smith-Schuster about disrespecting the logos of Pittsburgh’s opponents. That discussion appears to have led to the 24-year-old’s decision to stop dancing.

Smith-Schuster has 82 receptions for 670 yards and seven touchdowns this season. His decline in production should’ve told him something about the dancing, but apparently, he didn’t get the hint until now.