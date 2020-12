SEC Staff

Photo: Phil Ellsworth | ESPN Images

The South Carolina at Kentucky men’s basketball game of December 29 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).