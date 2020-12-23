Sophie Turner Shares Bachelorette Throwback

Have you seen the “Post a pic of…” trend on Instagram? Basically, you ask people what they want to see a picture of on your IG story, and then…you post it.


I want to try this trend, but I am worried no one will ask me anything and then I shall fall into a pit of despair and humiliation.

Well, one celeb who just hopped on the trend was none other than Sophie Turner.


One fan asked for a pic from her Benidorm bachelorette party (you know, before she married Joe Jonas in France) and, oh boy, did she oblige:

The wig. The face. The sash. Magnificent.

Them, after she was done delighting us with a glimpse into her pre-marital life, she also shared an adorable photo of her and Joe looking all loved-up in Venice — when she didn’t know she was pregnant:

The face of two people who have no idea what 2020 will have in store:

Anyway, here’s to more silly celeb throwback pics brightening our days!

