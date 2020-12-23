‘So bizarre’ Cops find two men taking pet owl for 2am stroll

Police were left shocked after discovering two men taking their pet owl for a 2am stroll.

A witness raised the alarm fearing that the men risked being hit by a passing car at around 2.20am on Monday December 21.

Pc Oscar Finney – who answered the call in Birmingham – said the alert was one of the “most bizarre jobs I’ve attended”.

The creature was perched on one of the men’s shoulders, giving the impression that one of the pair had been wearing the lead, Birmingham Live reports.

Pc Finney said: “The bird was tethered by a piece of rope and perched on one of their shoulders – so from a distance it appeared that one man had a lead around his neck.

“I was patrolling in the area on my night shift so popped along to check out what was happening – and the next thing I knew the owl was on my head.

“One of the more bizarre jobs I’ve attended.

“I was there for just a few minutes and, after speaking to the men, continued on my patrols.”