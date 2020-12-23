Signs Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Were Headed for a Split

It was a situation of trouble in paradise for Bachelor Nation’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who on Dec. 23 announced they are separating after three years of marriage.

After falling in love on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, the former couple married in Mexico in a televised ceremony in officiated by Chris Harrison the following year. They now share two children, Isabella, 2, and Charlie, 18 months.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” the pair told E! News in a joint statement. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

While fans may be surprised to learn that one of the reality franchise’s most beloved long term couples is splitting up, there were some clues along the way to suggest a breakup was imminent. Keep scrolling to find out more about Carly and Evan’s separation.