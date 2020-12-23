senior U.S. official By

WASHINGTON () – Top U.S. national security officials met at the White House on Wednesday and agreed on a proposed range of options to deter any attack on U.S. military or diplomatic personnel in Iraq, a senior administration official told .

The official said the so-called principals committee group of officials, including acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser Robert O’Brien, discussed the situation at the White House.

They agreed on a “range of options” that will be presented soon to U.S. President Donald Trump, the official said.

