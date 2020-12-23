SEC set to sue Ripple with XRP in the crosshairs By Cointelegraph

SEC set to sue Ripple with XRP in the crosshairs
will be sued by the United States Security and Exchange Commission for allegedly selling unlicensed securities in the form of XRP tokens, according to .
In a move reminiscent of Coinbase’s recent front-running of a New York Times expose of its alleged treatment of employees of color, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has taken the unusual step of posting to Twitter to seemingly legislate the issue in the court of public opinion.
