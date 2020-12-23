‘Scum’ gang of thugs size up cars to steal in dead of night in shocking CCTV clip

This is the moment a gang of thugs try to open car doors in the dead of night while residents sleep unaware.

The trio were caught on CCTV sizing up motors to steal in the early hours of Saturday December 19.

The group can be seen loitering in Liverpool street as they each walk up to different cars, including on in a person’s driveway, and pull the handle.

With their face covered, the crooks don’t seem startled when a security light comes on at one point, according to The Echo.

The short video clip was posted on social media on Saturday morning, and has been shared by locals, prompting many angry comments from hundreds of people.







(Image: Echo)



One person posted: “Someone’s security light comes on and it doesn’t even bother them. Just rats.”

While another said: “Scum. Nothing bothers them, how would they feel if it was there families homes?”

And a third wrote: “Their parents must be so proud.”

One woman said: “We have already had one car stolen, so need to be extra vigilant.”

The ECHO was given permission to use the clip to warn residents in the area to be aware of home security in the approach to Christmas.

The incident was not reported to police however the force has previously warned homeowners to make sure their vehicles are secure.

Officers from the force tweeted: “Take 30 seconds to check vehicle and home are locked up before you go to bed. We cannot do this alone.”

Anyone who might have more information about the incident should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.