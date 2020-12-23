Ryan O’Reilly named 23rd captain in Blues history

When Alex Pietrangelo signed a seven-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights this offseason, he left the St. Louis Blues without a captain.

The 2020-21 season is set to get underway on Jan. 13, and St. Louis wasted no time naming the franchise’s 23rd captain. The Blues announced Wednesday that Ryan O’Reilly will serve as the next team captain. Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko have been named alternate captains.

“Ryan’s work ethic on and off the ice and his commitment day in and day out is second to none,” Blues head coach Craig Berube said in a statement. “He leads by example with how hard he works during practices and our games and he relays the right message from our coaching staff to our entire team.”