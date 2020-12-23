Ripple CEO Garlinghouse responds to SEC complaint against XRP By Cointelegraph

Ripple CEO Garlinghouse responds to SEC complaint against XRP
CEO Brad Garlinghouse has responded to the latest regulatory complaint against XRP, assuring shareholders that the company will prove their case in the court. In a Dec. 22 blog post, Garlinghouse argued that the legal action against the XRP cryptocurrency brought by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission is an “assault on crypto at large.”
The executive is confident that the regulatory action will have a “snowball effect” on the industry as a whole, potentially affecting major players like Coinbase and all other cryptocurrencies, not just (BTC) and Ether (ETH):
