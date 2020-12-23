Rich The Kid Slams The Industry: Bloodsucking Motherf*ckers!!

Rich The Kid took to social media to slam folks in the industry.

“The industry is full of lying, stealing, blood sucking mothaf*ckas fr,” Rich wrote. “they will hate you talk sh*t about ya and the whole time be dead ass broke.”

Rich The Kid is close friends with Famous Dex, who he personally escorted to rehab. According to HHDX, Rich flew famous Dex in his private jet, and had him driven to the facility in his Rolls Royce.

Fans were worried after several videos of Dex surfaced online, with him looking frail and under the influence. Dex denied using any drugs hard than weed — but his fans were not buying it. He was then admitted to rehab.

“Hey fam, I really don’t need you to be saying shit like this, bro,” he said in the clip. “Let me tell you something, I want to address this to everybody that’s listening to me. Stop worrying the next muthaf*cka that’s doing drugs [inaudible]. The world on drugs, you know what I’m sayin’? I used to love doing whatever,” Dex told his followers.