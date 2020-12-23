‘RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Refuses To Film With Monique Samuels

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard is now refusing to film with Monique Samuels following their shocking brawl on the show.

“I will not film with her, I will not work with her — I, for my mental health, cannot be around someone who is doing a music video to promote the song bragging about fighting me,” she said on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast. “And there’s nothing that I need or want to say to her. This is still a job at the end of the day. I’m not working with her and that’s not an ultimatum. That’s nothing but my truth. I am not comfortable in that space.”

Candiace also addressed claims that she sued Monique for a check:

“I never wanted her money. It was very clear that I wanted her to go to jail, and people crucified me for that [like] ‘how dare you want a black woman to go to jail and be away from her children?’ What in the gaslighting is going on? Like, was she thinking about her children and her family when she was physically attacking me?”

CANDIACE DILLARD SPEAKS ON MONIQUE SAMUELS DRAMA