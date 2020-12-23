‘RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Flames Twitter Fan Who Mocked Her For Crying!!

During the second part of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Candiace Dillard broke down in tears when she spoke about her explosive fistfight with Monique Samuels.

A fan took to Twitter to state that Candiace needs to stop crying, and Candiace clapped back in record time.

“Candiace really has to stop crying. You gotta take your sh*t and be ready to square up bout your sh*t. You can’t talk sh*t and cry,” a Twitter follower wrote.

“Why? Yet talking sh*t and beating people up is acceptable?” Candiace fired back. “This narrative that crying is a negative emotion underscore low emotional intelligence and needs to be rewritten. If my crying triggers you, you need to talk to your therapist about it….”

The former pageant queen continued: “… Telling me MY version of emotional expression is a problem is the real issue…esp when you all sit in your homes in bathrobes gagging at other people fighting; which is the real toxic form of emotional expression,” she stated. “Just my two cents.”